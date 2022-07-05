Funds for Bigelow Labs, CLC YMCA Included in $31.6 Million Federal Package Submitted article July 5, 2022 at 9:58 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersBigelow Lab Awarded Highest Charity Navigator RatingBigelow Laboratory Launches Partnership with University of New EnglandResearchers Leverage New Grant to Benefit Climate, CowsBigelow Laboratory to Host July 19 Open House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!