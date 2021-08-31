Garden Club of Wiscasset Meetings Resume Sept. 2 August 31, 2021 at 4:51 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGarden Club Meeting is Oct. 4Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens to Host Annual Symposium OnlineInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointGarden Club to Meet Oct. 3Land Trust Unveils New Logo Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!