Garden Club of Wiscasset Welcomes Kerry Ann Mendez Submitted article August 26, 2022 at 1:15 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAnnual Meeting of Medomak District of Garden Club Federation of MaineGarden Club to Meet SoonGarden Club to MeetGarden Club of Wiscasset Installs New OfficersGarden Club of Wiscasset Meeting Nov. 4 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!