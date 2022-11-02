Get Connected with Hearty Roots Submitted article November 2, 2022 at 9:31 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSmall-Scale Kid Camp Gets Big SupportHearty Roots Builds Self-Esteem in CommunityFall Into Outdoor Adventure with Hearty RootsFat-Tire Bike Open House at Wiscasset Community CenterApril is National Child Abuse Prevention Month Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!