Getting Onboard’ at the Waldo Theatre Submitted Article January 5, 2023 at 11:25 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFriends, Foundation Support Move Waldo ForwardCommunity Members Rally at Waldo Work DayWaldo Theatre Announces New President, Board MemberNew Waldo Theatre Board Shares Vision for FutureHalcyon at The Waldo Theatre April 9 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!