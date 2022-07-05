Golf Fore Kids’ Sake at Samoset Resort Raises Over $50K for Youth Mentoring Submitted article July 5, 2022 at 3:31 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Eddy School NewsGolf Fore Kids’ Sake at Samoset Resort May 27Whitefield Lions Host Christmas for KidsBowl for Kids’ Sake Raises over $70,000 for Local Youth MentoringGolf Fore Kids’ Sake Raises $44,600 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!