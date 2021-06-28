Golf Fore Kids’ Sake Raises $44,600 June 28, 2021 at 1:11 pm Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-MaineYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGolf Fore Kids’ Sake Raises $18,300 for Big Brothers Big SistersBig Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine Registering Golf TeamsCLC Y’s Third Annual Tee Up for the Y Golf Tournament a Success‘Tee Up For Kids’ to Benefit Y Annual FundJoneses Celebrate Golden Wedding Anniversary Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!