Good Friday and Easter Services March 24, 2021 at 9:10 am Lincoln County Assembly of GodYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEaster Services in NobleboroEaster Events in NobleboroEaster Events at Assembly of GodGood Friday, Easter Services in AlnaVirtual Holy Week Services Scheduled Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!