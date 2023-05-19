Great Art for Great Reads show May 19, 2023 at 8:53 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGreat Art for Great Reads Auction Ends SoonGreat Art for Great Reads Reception and Art AuctionBidding Now Open in Waldoboro Art AuctionRiver Arts to Host Artists’ GroupWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to Hesper Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!