Hall Named Frances Perkins Award Recipient March 28, 2024 at 12:54 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDemocratic Committee to Host Dinner Online, Assist Local RestaurantsDemocrats to Honor Barb Burt at Virtual CelebrationChris and Valarie Johnson Named Honorary Chairs of Democratic Lobster BakeLincoln County Democrats Meeting May 20Democrats to Honor Sheriff with Perkins Award at Virtual Dinner Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!