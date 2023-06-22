Happenings at Rutherford Library June 22, 2023 at 12:19 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHappenings at Rutherford LibraryLocal Businesses Support Wayfinder’s Great Escape AuctionCall for Donations to Rummage SaleCountdown to Attic, Basement, Closet Rummage SaleHappenings at the South Bristol Library Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!