Happenings at the South Bristol Library March 23, 2023 at 9:49 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSecret Santa Workshop at Wiscasset Public Library a SuccessCTL Celebrates African American Read-InBook Ends Celebrates First AnniversaryHappenings at the Rutherford LibraryRutherford Library Presents Quilt Show in January Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!