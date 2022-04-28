Hardy Kids at Hearty Roots Outing Club April 28, 2022 at 3:00 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMidcoast Conservancy Weekend Events Well-AttendedNew ‘Adventure Day at the Gardens’ in BoothbayMidcoast Conservancy Extends Snow-Day Rental ProgramMidcoast Conservancy Offers Soup SundaysMidcoast Matters Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!