Harness Racing to End at Union Fair June 1, 2023 at 3:14 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Historical Society Presents Chats with CalvinUnion Fair Poster Contest AnnouncedUnion Fair Trail of Terror Needs VolunteersWaldoborough Historical Society NewsUnion Fair Poster Deadline March 31 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!