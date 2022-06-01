Health Center Launches Virtual Auction Submitted article June 1, 2022 at 11:28 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHearty Roots Founder Receives Coulombe Center Award for InnovationPublic Tour at Bigelow LabBigelow Lab Improves Single-Cell Genomics TechnologyGirls Who Code Club Completes Inaugural YearNew Project Strengthens Partnership Between DMC, Bigelow Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!