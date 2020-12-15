Hearts Ever Young Member Celebrates 99th Birthday December 15, 2020 at 1:57 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHearts Ever Young Nonagenarian Celebrates 98th BirthdayNonagenarians to Kick up Heels at Hearts Ever Young ShowHearts Ever Young Offers Song, Dance, ComedyHearts Ever Young Fundraising Starting UpFrom the ‘Carols’ of Hearts Ever Young Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!