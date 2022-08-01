Hearty Roots Program Extends Magic to Local Kids Submitted article August 1, 2022 at 11:59 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSummer YMCA Camps Coming UpSummer Camp with the YMCASummer Camp with the YMCAYMCA’s Camp Knickerbocker Coming this SummerSummer Camps with the Y Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!