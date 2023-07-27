Hearty Roots Visits Hog Island July 27, 2023 at 1:04 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCoastal Rivers Lends Land to Hearty RootsBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder AwardMaine Summer Adventure Race Attracts 127 CompetitorsFriends of Hog Island to Go DigitalPWA to Paddle to Hungry Island Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!