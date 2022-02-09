Help to Identify 1911 LA Graduates February 9, 2022 at 8:54 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Historical Society Offers Historical CalendarsDamariscotta-Newcastle Lions Speak-Out Held‘Salute to Wood Harvesters’ on Sept. 22Historical Society NewsHistorical Society News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!