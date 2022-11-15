Help Yourself Shelf Thanksgiving Pantry Submitted article November 15, 2022 at 12:15 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSt. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf UpdatesSt. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Is Damariscotta Hannaford’s Bags for a Cause August RecipientSt. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Thanksgiving Pantry Nov. 27St. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Thanksgiving HoursSt. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!