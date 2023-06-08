Hepler Appointed to Lobster Zone Council June 8, 2023 at 1:49 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine Lawmaker Indicted for Signature Fraud Loses Committee SeatVitelli Appointed to Serve on Zone E Lobster Management Policy CouncilRep. Crafts Appointed to Serve the Maine Climate CouncilFriendship Fisherman Honored at Rockport ForumHepler Advocates for Organ Donation Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!