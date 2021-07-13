Historical Society Tests Ducky Race Locations July 13, 2021 at 10:34 am Old Bristol Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHistorical Society to Revive Rubber Ducky RaceCampaign for Pemaquid Mill Passes Quarter-Million MarkHistorical Society to Hear About Pemaquid MillCountdown to Ducky Race has BegunOld Pemaquid Mill Property Under Contract for Sale to DRA Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!