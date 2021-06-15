History Group Sets Yard Sale June 15, 2021 at 4:18 pm Old Bristol Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkOld Bristol Historical Society Sale to Put Old Photos OnlineHistorical Group Schedules Sale to Aid ArchivesHistorical Society Sets Tours, Pop-Up Holiday Gift ShopSecondhand Sale at Church in Alna Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!