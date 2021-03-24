Holy Week Services at Edgecomb Community Church March 24, 2021 at 9:10 am Edgecomb Community ChurchYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHoly Week Services at Edgecomb Community ChurchEdgecomb Community Church Holy Week ScheduleHoly Week Services at Edgecomb Community ChurchHoly Week and Easter Program at Second CongregationalEaster Sunrise Service at Fort Edgecomb Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!