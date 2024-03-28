Horch Roofing Begins Rainbow Initiative Collaboration With CHIP Inc. March 28, 2024 at 11:22 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFlurries and Rain Don’t Delay Helping for a NeighborMaine Realtors Support Affordable Housing Through CHIPThe Carpenter’s Boat Shop, CHIP Inc. Extend PartnershipCHIP Benefits from Horch Roofing’s Responsible Giving ProgramCHIP Inc. Makes Improvements One Roof at a Time Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!