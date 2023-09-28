Hospital League Ends Tent Sale Season On A High Note September 28, 2023 at 8:52 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHospital League Announces Annual GiftsMiles Memorial Hospital League Needs VolunteersMiles Memorial Hospital League Makes Annual DonationsMiles Memorial Hospital League Needs VolunteersHospital League Distributes More Than $130,000 To Local Nonprofits Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!