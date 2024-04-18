House Gives Final Approval to Crafts Bill to Enact a Social Work Licensure Compact

You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News.
If you are a subscriber, login here.
Related Stories
- Committee Advances Crafts Bill To Enact A Social Work Licensure Compact
- Crafts Introduces Bill to Enact Social Work Licensure Compact
- House Advances Crafts Bill to Expand Social Worker Education Loan Repayment Program
- Committee Supports Expanding State’s Social Worker Education Loan Repayment Program
- Crafts Issues Statement Regarding Highway Fund Supplemental Budget