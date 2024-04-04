How Carpenter’s Boat Shop Inspired A Gondola Builder In Venice April 4, 2024 at 9:27 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat ShopOctober Boat Building with Bobby IvesNew Fund at Boat Shop in Memory of Co-Founder Ruth IvesCHIP and The Carpenter’s Boat Shop CollaborateCarpenter’s Boat Shop Hosts Bowdoin Freshman Orientation Group Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!