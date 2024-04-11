How the Boat Shop (Briefly) Became a Toboggan Shop April 11, 2024 at 11:03 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat ShopThe Carpenter’s Boat Shop Welcomes New Apprentice ClassFall Boat Building ClassCarpenter’s Boat Shop Names New Executive DirectorCarpenter’s Boat Shop Hosts Bowdoin Freshman Orientation Group Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!