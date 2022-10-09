Ice Cream Sales to Benefit Local Kid Submitted article October 9, 2022 at 3:13 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyRound Top Ice Cream Plans Oct. 10 Benefit for 13-year-old Alice SkiffSpectrum Camera Club UpdateJefferson Scoop Fundraiser with SluggerJVS Meet-and-Greet Ice Cream Social Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!