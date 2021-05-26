In-Person Summer Courses at Anatomy Trains May 26, 2021 at 9:22 am Anatomy TrainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFree Bodywork for Vaccinated Front-Line Workers in WalpoleDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyCoastal Rivers to Host Online Program on Seabird RestorationDamariscotta Montessori Preschool Open House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!