Indigenous Peoples’ Day Service at Broad Bay October 6, 2021 at 11:29 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGuest Organist Reas at Broad BayRev. Charlene Curtiss Corbett Newest Pastor at Second Congregational ChurchBroad Bay Congregational ServicesChristmas Eve Service at Broad BayLocal Choirs to Perform Handel’s ‘Israel in Egypt’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!