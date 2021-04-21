Initiative Aims to Reunite Lost Pets with Owners April 21, 2021 at 9:47 am Midcoast HumaneYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAnimal Shelters Host Fall Full Belly Pet Food DriveMidcoast Humane Seeks Holiday Homes in Annual Adoption EventNo Paw Left BehindMidcoast Humane Takes Adoptions MobileNo Paw Left Behind Looks to Community for Help Finding Pet Homes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!