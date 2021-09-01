Inn Along the Way Benefits from Eagle Scout Project September 1, 2021 at 9:25 am Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNews Along the WayTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat ShopTroop 213 Life Scout Completes Eagle Service ProjectCarpenter’s Boat Shop Aids with Eagle Scout ProjectEagle Scout Project to Benefit DRA Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!