Interfaith Ministers Ordained Submitted article June 14, 2022 at 3:26 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPrayers for Creation at Sept. 1 Interfaith ServiceChildren’s Virtues ClassInterfaith Children’s Virtues ClassAll Saints Announces Summer ScheduleRemembrance Gathering at Pemaquid Lighthouse Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!