Island Institute Joins Effort to Bridge Gaps in Island Energy Resilience November 20, 2020 at 8:34 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSenate Supports Vitelli Bill to Boost Clean Energy JobsBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder AwardVitelli Receives Clean Energy Champion AwardMonhegan Recognized with Community Champion AwardEnergy Storage Commission Chaired By Vitelli Releases Report Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!