Island Institute Program at Bremen Library Submitted article December 6, 2022 at 4:34 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInternet Safety Workshop at Bristol Area LibraryBremen Library to Host New Hope MidcoastHome-Organizing Program at Bremen LibraryBendable Maine Informational SessionBirding Program July 21 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!