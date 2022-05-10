Jefferson Fire and Rescue Report May 10, 2022 at 3:32 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Fire and Rescue ReportJefferson Fire and Rescue ReportJefferson Fire and Rescue ReportJefferson Fire and Rescue ReportJefferson Fire & Rescue Activity Report – September 2021 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!