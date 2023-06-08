Jefferson Fire & Rescue Report June 8, 2023 at 2:30 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Village School 2016-2017 Bus ScheduleBack-To-Back Crashes in Jefferson Result in Minor InjuriesJefferson Village School 2018-2019 Bus ScheduleJefferson Village School 2017-2018 Bus ScheduleJefferson Fire and Rescue Report Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!