Jefferson Student Named to Springfield College Dean’s List June 8, 2023 at 12:18 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDean’s List for Springfield CollegeSpear on Springfield College Dean’s ListSpear Named To Springfield College Dean’s ListLC Students on Saint Joseph’s Dean’s ListTaylor Walby Named to Lasell College Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!