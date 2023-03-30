Jefferson Students of the Month March 30, 2023 at 12:28 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSouth Bristol Historical Society ExhibitJefferson Village School Honor RollAlna-Anchor Lodge Gives Bikes for Books PresentationBeacon Chapter of Eastern Star Installs OfficersWiscasset Middle High School Second-Quarter Honor Roll Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!