Jefferson Summer Reading Program Submitted article June 20, 2022 at 3:49 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFree Books for Bremen KidsLibrary Opens Summer Reading Program and Free LunchesTri-County Literacy Celebrates National Literacy Month ‘Books for Kids’ Bremen LibraryBremen Library Summer Reading Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!