JVS Students Learn to Be Good Stewards of Nature While Ice Fishing February 16, 2021 at 1:53 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersNew Teachers Ready for School to Start at JVSFeed Our Scholars School Supply Drive BeginsExchange Lead Fishing Tackle for Free at Coastal Rivers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!