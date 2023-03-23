Kelly Named to Dean’s List March 23, 2023 at 10:00 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDean’s ListLocal Students Named to Bates College Dean’s ListBates College Dean’s ListCounty Residents on Bates Dean’s ListCollege Of Charleston Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!