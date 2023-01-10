Kennebec Valley Scouting District Selects 2023 Leaders Submitted article January 10, 2023 at 10:58 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesForty-Two Eagle Scout Candidates Deliver 5,700 Hours of ServiceCommunities Benefit From Thousands of Hours of Service by Eagle ScoutsBoy Scouts Attend Fishermen’s Rendezvous Fall CamporeeMcKenney Tapped as New Bomazeen Camp DirectorOld Bristol Garden Club Announces 2017-2018 Programs Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!