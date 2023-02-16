Kindergarten Valentines February 16, 2023 at 2:02 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMitten Season for Wiscasset’s First GradeWES Kindergartners Earn ‘Brag Tags’Wiscasset Kindergarten RegistrationWhitefield Kindergarten Registration and ScreeningWiscasset Elementary Seeks Pre-K, Kindergarten Class Count Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!