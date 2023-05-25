LA Announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2023 May 25, 2023 at 2:59 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA and Skidompha to Co-Host Public Forum on Ballot InitiativesLA to Host Eighth Grade Registration Information NightLA Welcomes New Student Health-Center Coordinator Eric DuffyLincoln Academy Hosts In-Person Prospective Student VisitsLincoln Academy Announces Valedictorian and Co-Salutatorians Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!