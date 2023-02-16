LA Cheerleader Selected for Lobster Bowl Classic Cheer Team February 16, 2023 at 2:09 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Girls Lacrosse Fields Fast, Solid TeamLA Boys LacrosseFormer Boxer Speaks at LA’s Concussion Awareness NightTeam Unity Makes LA Cheerleaders Winners in Coach’s EyesA POUND WISER Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!