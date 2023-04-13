LA Hosts 27 Businesses at Peter J. Benner Job Fair April 13, 2023 at 9:49 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Hosts 19 Businesses at Peter J. Benner Job FairRotary-Lions Food-Insecurity Drive UnderwayHealthy Lincoln County Collects 500 Pounds of SnacksFood, Life, and ManhattansWaldoboro Food Pantry News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!