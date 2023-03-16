LA One Act Cast Wins Regional Competition March 16, 2023 at 10:31 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA One-Act to Compete March 9 at Regional FestivalLA One-Act Wins Regional Drama FestivalLA 50th Class Reunions to Take Place This SummerLincoln Academy’s ‘Antigone’ Wins State Class B One ActsHeartwood, LA Undertake ‘West Side Story’ Together Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!